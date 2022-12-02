Vote wisely stresses Bainimarama

FijiFirst Party Leader Voreqe Bainimarama last night rounded up his campaign rallies and meeting in the Northern Division.

Yesterday, Bainimarama held campaign talks in Wailevu and Tunuloa, the SODELPA stronghold areas in the 2018 election.

While speaking in Buca, Viani, Naidi, and Urata villages, Bainimarama told voters they should place special importance on the upcoming election.

He says this election is important as there are nine parties with different strategies and manifestos vying for votes.

And he has urged voters and party supporters, to vote wisely and not just vote for someone because of family relations, or because they are from the same province, the same group, or because they know them personally.

He reminded the villagers to vote for someone who can do what they – the people – want.

Bainimarama also urged voters to listen carefully to their campaigns, their plans, and their manifestos before deciding to vote for them.

Today, the FFP Leaders return to Viti Levu for additional campaigns in the West.