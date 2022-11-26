Vote for what you want: Qoro

Unity Fiji Party President Adi Sivia Qoro is requesting Fijians in the Western Division to vote for what is right in this year’s General Election.

While speaking to villagers of Namoli, Lautoka this morning, Qoro says it’s crucial to choose a government that thinks about Fijians and their well-being.

Qoro says Unity Fiji has its priority on Education to help the future of Fiji.

“Vote in what you believe in and vote for what you want for your family and your future.”



Unity Fiji Party President Adi Sivia Qoro

Qoro says their party manifesto ensures economic flow.

Also part of the party campaign is Party Leader Savenaca Narube, candidates including Iowane Tiko, Inoke Devo and Jale Silimaibau.