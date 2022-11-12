Vote FijiFirst for stability: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during his campaign meeting with residents of Newtown in Nasinu.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama last night pleaded with voters to take the 2022 General Election seriously.

He is encouraging voters to vote for stability and to properly assess the caliber of people contesting this year’s election under other party banners.

The PM stressed this during his campaign meeting with residents of Newtown in Nasinu.

“Rabuka has been saying something silly for the past week, he has been saying that the government has never come up with any constructive ideas. This is a very unrealistic discussion coming from a political party leader. He has been flying around and his been attending cocktail events, dinners and jazz events. The airplane he has been using to fly over to the other side was established by this government, the FijiFirst.”

Bainimarama says in the build-up to an election, various types of stories are propelled by politicians who wish to get into power but it is imperative for voters to be able to differentiate between facts and lies.

He adds that people must take note of the developments done by the government and if they were to question opposition parties about the changes they would bring in if they do get elected into power, they won’t be able to outline stable policies.

The FijiFirst Leader also reiterated that this government worked hard to eliminate racial discrimination in Fiji as prosperity can be achieved through fairness.

Bainimarama says FijiFirst is the only political party that can continue to take Fiji forward economically.