Vote counting is manual: Saneem

Pictured above are election officers at the count centre.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has this afternoon responded to political parties calling for full manual counting of votes.

In a press conference late this afternoon, Saneem highlighted that there have been inaccurate statements made by the parties.

Saneem clarified that the counting of votes is manual.

Article continues after advertisement

“Anybody calling for a manual count in Fiji, tell me what else can I do to make it more manual than that? What else do you want me to do? There is absolutely nothing else you can make more manual. It’s the same counting process from the history of elections in Fiji. People picking up ballot papers and saying 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. So ladies and gentlemen with all due respect to everybody who’s been making statements, I urge you to ensure that your statements are filled with accuracy.”



Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

Parties including the Social Democratic Liberal party, People’s Alliance, National Federation Party, Unity Fiji, and the Fiji Labour Party are demanding a full manual count of votes cast in the 2022 General Election.