USP not in the way to influence any voter

The University of the South Pacific [File Photo]

The University of the South Pacific clarified that it is not aligned with any political party and has not issued any statements to its students in support of, or against any political party.

USP took the stance following a series of communications to students about elections and, in particular, voting.

FBC News obtained one of the releases, which is believed to be directed at students, calling on them to vote for any political party other than FijiFirst.

Article continues after advertisement

It says FijiFirst has withheld Fiji’s contribution to USP since 2018.

A letter says that because of the government’s refusal to pay its contribution, many now want to see change.

It calls on students to turn out and not waste their votes on FFP, smaller parties, and independent candidates.

In a response, USP says the purported statement was not issued by the university or through any of its official channels.

USP says voting is a civic duty, and the university does not seek to influence the choice of any voters.

Meanwhile, Minister for Economy and FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has stated repeatedly that the government will not fund the University of the South Pacific through grants.

Sayed-Khaiyum had said financial anomalies within the regional university needed to be independently investigated first.