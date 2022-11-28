Unity Fiji’s manifesto highlights free education

Education is one of the major priorities of the Unity Fiji manifesto in this year’s General Election.

While speaking during the party rally in Namoli, Lautoka on the weekend, party candidate Iowane Tiko claims this was lacking in the previous party he was part of causing him to jump ship.

Tiko was with the People’s Alliance early this year and clarified the reasons he moved to Unity Fiji.

“I was with the Peoples Alliance during the first 4 months of this year and I had noticed that Education was not highlighted a lot. This was why I handed in my resignation letter and continued my career with the University of Fiji before I joined Unity Fiji.”

Tiko says it’s crucial to discuss with our families the need to make the right choice in this year’s General Election in order to have good education, reasonable food price and cost of living.

Part of the Unity Fiji’s manifesto is providing free education from early childhood to tertiary studies.