Unity Fiji welcomes the election date

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube. [File Photo]

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube has welcomed the announcement of the election date.

Narube says there is one and a half months to the election and they are ready.

He says now that the date is confirmed, they will focus on their campaign.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are ready to go to elections, we have been ready for some time. Now that we know for sure when the election will be held we will go all out and complete our campaign.”

Unity Fiji has so far announced 53 provisional candidates.

Fijians will go to the polls on December 14th.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has advised President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere that the dissolution of Parliament will be effective from today.