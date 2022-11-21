Unity Fiji vows to address poverty concerns

Savenaca Narube during a rally in Nausori

The Unity Fiji Party is determined to address poverty issues in the country if they get elected into government after the 2022 General Election on December 14.

Party Leader Savenaca Narube during a rally in Nausori urged Fijians to cast their vote wisely this year and not to blindly believe in the promises made by political parties.

He adds that addressing poverty-related issues is among his party’s top priorities and this has been outlined in their manifesto’s ‘Economic Transformation.’

“We are proclaiming that the Economic Transformation program will transform you and your family. How are we going to do it? Simple, we are going to use the natural resources that are staring us in the face.”

Narube says that natural resources such as land will be a key component to help Fijians living under the poverty line.

The Unity Fiji Party says that for too long, the focus has been on the lens of land ownership and tenants, and this needs to change to a holistic approach in which the land contributes to addressing social ills.