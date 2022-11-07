Unity Fiji to announce remaining candidates

Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube

Unity Fiji is yet to announce its remaining provisional candidates.

The party has already announced 51 provisional candidates.

Party leader Savenaca Narube says there are 4 remaining and they will announce before the nomination of candidates period closes on 14th November.

“The board has approved and we’ve announced 51 candidates. We’re looking at announcing the four and it’s a bit hard for some of those candidates, you know why? They’re fearful of their jobs but we will be announcing the remaining.”

The Fijian Elections Office will verify nominations to check all legal requirements are met.

All applications from political parties and independent candidates submitted to FEO are required to also submit a fee of $1000 per candidate.