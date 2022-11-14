Unity Fiji nominates 46 provisional candidates

Unity Fiji has submitted nominations for a total of 46 provisional candidates today.

Party leader Savenaca Narube led a group of party members to the Fijian Elections Office at St Stephen’s building before midday and met with the Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

FBC News understands that the party was aiming to file nominations for 55 candidates however the party could only file nominations for 46 provisional candidates today.

This was due to some discrepancies in their eligibility requirements.