Unity Fiji launches party manifesto

Unity Fiji has today launched its 2022 manifesto, which outlines the initiatives that the party will implement if they are elected into government.

Unity Fiji has also provided an estimated budget for its manifesto, impact on revenue, deficit, and borrowing.

The key priorities are focused on the elimination of poverty through education, reducing the cost of living, transforming resources, and creating employment, especially through small and medium enterprises.

Some of the measures include raising the income tax threshold from $30,000 to $40,000, reduce income tax below an income level of $50,000, raise the minimum wage to $5 per hour and providing free education up to the tertiary level,

Unity also intends to forgive all debt under the existing Tertiary Education Loan Scheme, restore government grants to the University of the South Pacific, increase the retirement age to 60 and reimburse the FNPF COVID withdrawals.

Speaking at the launch, Unity Fiji leader Savenaca Narube says a plan is only good if it is implemented, Unity Fiji has never been in government before, but they have leadership credibility and can be relied upon to deliver on their promises.

According to Unity Fiji’s estimated budget for 2022–2023, the estimated total revenue stands at $3.1 billion, while its estimated total expenditure is $3.9 billion.