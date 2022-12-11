Unity Fiji intends to heal the past wounds

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube at the party's rally yesterday.

Unity Fiji believes that to empower the entire nation to move forward, we must look back and heal the wounds of the past.

Leader Savenaca Narube believes if these wounds are not addressed, the future roadmap for hope and freedom may be bumpy and rough.

Narube says Fiji has come through a tumultuous past that has deeply fractured the people.

He adds to heal the wounds of the past, the Unity Fiji Government if elected will establish a Commission for Peace and Reconciliation.

“Pillar of our manifesto is that we are healing the wounds of the past. We cannot move forward as a united country if we leave the wound unattended.”

Narube claims People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka who was in power before has not done much for Fijians.