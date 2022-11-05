Unity Fiji confident to surpass election threshold

Unity Fiji Leader, Savenaca Narube

Unity Fiji Leader, Savenaca Narube is confident his party will make the five percent threshold in the 2022 General Election.

A political party or an independent candidate who does not receive the five percent of the total number of votes cast in the General Election, does not qualify for any seats in Parliament.

The former Reserve Bank of Fiji governor says they’ve received good feedback from their community visits.

Article continues after advertisement

Narube believes it’s God’s calling for him to contest the General Election.

“Whether I am David? I think I will leave that to the people to answer. I cannot be presumptuous enough to say yes but I believe God has called.”

Narube says in the 2018 General Election, Unity Fiji was the fourth party with the largest votes.

“This time around it’s a totally different ball game, totally different. We have been on the road raising awareness, and pocket meetings in the last two years. We are now much better known around Fiji but as I was mentioning it’s not just a matter of time, it’s a matter of the messages that you take and the feedback what we’ve been asked to do is please take that message right across Fiji as quickly as possible because they like that message they’ve had enough of the old and this is something that I think will revolutionize this election for us.”

Unity Fiji states their achievement in the 2018 election was seriously affected by the short period of time they had to prepare and the lack of financial and human resources.