Two SODELPA candidates sign petition

Some candidates of the Social Democratic Liberal Party have signed the petition by Jope Koroisavou this morning to put to paper the direction they hope for the party to take for a coalition to form government.

As over 100 people signed the petition that Koroisavou intends to present to the party’s Management Board this afternoon, SODELPA candidates Mesake Koroi and Paula Navunisaravi were among them.

Navunisaravi and Koroi secured 392 and 123 votes, respectively, but did not make it to parliament.

Article continues after advertisement

Navunisaravi says he believes that signing the petition is what his voters would want.

“I think it’s just right and I’m following what my voters who voted for me in this election want and I’ve been asking them all these questions and they’ve decided for the people of Fiji for the iTaukei and that’s why I’m coming to sign the petition.”

Asked about accepting the decision the party’s Management Board will make, veteran journalist Mesake Koroi says it has to be for the people.”

“There’s only a few of them, there’s only about 40 of them but the voice of the people will always stand. This is people’s power and at its best showing to the Management Board that this is what we want and that’s exactly why I’m here to sign on behalf of the people who voted for me although they may not be that much still this is what they wanted.”

The gathering of signatures was disrupted as police took Koroisavou in for questioning.

He was hoping to present the petition to the Management Board this afternoon.