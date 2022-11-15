Tuiteci's application denied due to a criminal conviction

Seremaia Tuiteci

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is expected to file an appeal with the Fijian Elections Office for one of its provisional candidates who did not make the cut.

SODELPA’s General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru has confirmed that Seremaia Tuiteci’s application was rejected.

FBC News has also been able to identify that on the list of approved candidates, Tuiteci’s name is not on the list.

Duru says Tuiteci will make an appeal to the FEO.



Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem [Source: FEO/ Facebook]

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says Tuiteci’s application was rejected due to a criminal conviction.

“He has been disqualified pursuant to section 23 (4) (g), meaning he has been convicted of an offence for which the maximum penalty is 12 months or more. I cannot tell you the exact details of the conviction.”

The controversial member of SODELPA was sacked by the party in May for his statements on social media, despite numerous warnings about his antics and attacks on members of the public.

He was later recruited back and was named a provisional candidate two weeks ago.

Late last year, prior to joining SODELPA, he had also set up a proposed political party, the Ultimate Party for Fijians.

Other rejected applicants include Unity Fiji’s Mohammed Khan and Ratu Ifereimi Buaserau, National Federation Party’s Sekonaia Rabukaduadua, We Unite Fiji members Peter Raj and Samuela Nabore and Apimeleki Lalavanua of the All People’s Party.

The People’s Alliance’s Amjad Ali, Jalesi Nakarawa and former Unionist Daniel Urai are also on the rejected list.

Urai was recently convicted by the court.

National Federation Party members Nawal Chand and Shaireen Nisha also did not make the cut.