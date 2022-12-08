Tuinawainovo opted for pre-poll

Nunia Tuinawainovo

Nauluvatu resident Nunia Tuinawainovo left Suva early yesterday morning to cast her vote at her village in Naitasiri.

Tuinawainovo says she works in Suva and requested leave yesterday to make sure she votes for the party she thinks will take us into the next four years.

“I am staying in Suva but I don’t want to register and vote there because I know that my village will have pre-poll. This is a good time for me to come and motivate my family to vote. After casting my vote. I will go back to Suva to continue with work.”

The Nauluvatu mother say is also a time to take a break and visit her relatives in the village.

Tuinawainovo is one of the 175 registered voters that voted at the Nauluvatu pre-poll centre in Waidina, Naitasiri yesterday.