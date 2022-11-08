Trust the electoral process: Vosarogo

People’s Alliance provisional candidate Filimoni Vosarogo

We have to trust the election process.

These are the words of Suva lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo who is contesting the 2022 General Election as one of the provisional candidates for the People’s Alliance.

Vosarogo was speaking at a rally in Wainimako, Cunningham last night.

The lawyer was responding to a question from a member of the community who raised his concern about voter confidence and whether Vosarogo trusts the voting process.

Vosarogo informed the community members that the People’s Alliance is working with the National Federation Party to monitor the proceedings.

“We have to trust the process. We all have to play our part in this General election. Then it is the responsibility of the parties to monitor the counting process. The People’s Alliance is working with the National Federation Party to monitor the stations and by 7 am the next day, it should be known the pink slips from every polling station. Monitor Election Day and the counting process.”

Vosarogo says it is a natural tendency for some to be skeptical but he encouraged the community members to trust in the electoral process and cast their vote in the General Election.

“It’s natural for people not to trust others but in this General Election, we have to believe. If we want a change of government, we have to believe in the electoral process.”

Political party candidates are not allowed at the national count center but only at the result center.

Only the political party agents are allowed in the counting center to observe from a designated area.