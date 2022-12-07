Training of Hub Leaders underway

[Source: FEO/ Facebook]

A training for Election Day Hub-Leaders is now underway to assist them in understanding their roles and responsibilities.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says these selected election officials will manage operations at various Hub Offices for the 2022 General Election.

He says hub leaders will be the primary contact for presiding officers.

Article continues after advertisement

The SOE, in addressing them, says the FEO’s mission is to conduct free and fair election, and in order to achieve this objective, the FEO needs to maintain the trust and confidence of the Fijian people, which requires being transparent, neutral, honest, and approachable while conducting themselves professionally and in compliance with the law.

Saneem urged officials to become well-versed in the Electoral Act of 2014, and the Code of Conduct that they will receive as part of their training.

He says all Election Officials are required to sign a declaration to acknowledge that they have read and understood the Code of Conduct and that they agree to abide by it.

A total of 58 officials will be trained for the Central and Eastern divisions, 24 for the Western division, and 28 for the Northern division.