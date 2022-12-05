Tourism worker plans day to vote

With the General Election just days away, those in the tourism industry are looking forward to exercising their right to vote.

One in particular is Sheraton Tokoriki Island resort staff member Eric Baleilakeba, who will use the public holiday to travel to Suva to make his vote count.

Baleilakeba says he has already planned his day around December 14 as he believes it’s his civic duty.

“I’m excited about this election and I just hope whichever party wins they will look after all Fijians equally.”

Baleilakeba says other staff who have registered to vote and are travelling far are doing so because they want to be part of the process.

Another tourism worker who is looking forward to the election is Ritesh Kumar.

Kumar says taking part in this national exercise is important for him.

Pre-polling is currently underway around the country.