Too early to panic: Saneem

Overseas voters need not worry on whether or not they will receive their postal ballots on time, ahead of Election Day.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem allayed any concerns that have or may be raised by overseas voters regarding the issue.

He says a trusted system is in place to ensure postal ballots will reach all the 869 registered Fijians residing offshore by December 14th.

“It’s too early to panic. Postal ballots will be delivered by DHL, this is a courier company that does this for a living. They have established protocols for urgent parcels, which is what our postal ballots are.”

Saneem says a total of 9,427 Fijians residing overseas are registered to vote through postal ballot and on poll day.

The SOE adds all postal ballots must reach the Fijian Elections Office no later than 6 pm on Election Day.