Time to vote out liars: Koya

Fiji will lose its direction without the guidance of FijiFirst leader says party candidate Faiyaz Koya.

Koya says the country recorded nine years of consecutive growth under the leadership of Voreqe Bainimarama.

While addressing supporters at Shirley Park in Lautoka yesterday, Koya highlighted the number of developments that have taken place in the last eight years.

“You must remember and think about all those little things that he has done and we have done under his direction that has been for the benefit of all Fijians and also not just all Fijians, mostly for these little children that are sitting here so they can live in a free society without any discrimination.”

Koya who is contesting the election for the third time under the FijiFirst banner says Fijians should not listen to the lies uttered by opposition parties.

“Anybody who lies to get into power, can you imagine what they would do if they were in government. For eight years in parliament we have actually listened to their lies and their nonsense, for eight years they have never come up with one alternative plan that you could actually look at home and actually say that this is a better one. They haven’t because they can’t actually beat what this man has done.”

Koya says the FijiFirst leader has ensured that every Fijian benefits from their policies.

He says Fijians used to live in darkness, racial discrimination and in fear but Bainimarama led everyone out of that darkness as we are living in harmony.