TikTok politics says Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the opposition parties are only worried about the number of likes on their social media.

Campaigning in Ba last night, Sayed-Khaiyum claims that these parties are just on TikTok checking the views on their videos.

He further claims that they are not capable of running government.

Article continues after advertisement

“Running a Government is a serious matter. What do we have today, Mahendra Chaudhry dancing on TikTok, Rabuka (Sitiveni Rabuka) dancing on TikTok, why they want to get the young people’s votes. Today 55% of the voters are below the age of 40 so they think the young people will say this fella good dancer let’s vote for him, but you shouldn’t vote for a party just because of TikTok.”

Sayed-Khaiyum highlights that many things they have done have been beneficial to everyone and not just a certain group.