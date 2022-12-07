TikTok politics says Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the opposition parties are only worried about the number of likes on their social media.
Campaigning in Ba last night, Sayed-Khaiyum claims that these parties are just on TikTok checking the views on their videos.
He further claims that they are not capable of running government.
“Running a Government is a serious matter. What do we have today, Mahendra Chaudhry dancing on TikTok, Rabuka (Sitiveni Rabuka) dancing on TikTok, why they want to get the young people’s votes. Today 55% of the voters are below the age of 40 so they think the young people will say this fella good dancer let’s vote for him, but you shouldn’t vote for a party just because of TikTok.”
Sayed-Khaiyum highlights that many things they have done have been beneficial to everyone and not just a certain group.