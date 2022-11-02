Tiko wants away with SODELPA’s turf model

[Source: Facebook]

New Generation Party Leader Varinava Tiko wanted his five members to campaign on any turf if they were to join the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Speaking to FBC News after his terms were refused by SODELPA, Tiko says all he wanted was to help SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka become the next Prime Minister.

He says his five were willing to fund their own campaign, but all they needed were tickets to contest the election under the SODELPA banner.

Tiko says he wants his people to explore all of the constituency when campaigning.

The bigger picture was pulling votes for SODELPA. I told Hon. Bill Gavoka I want to make you the Prime Minister and we are willing to work under SODELPA but it seems there is more individual interests in SODELPA than understanding the whole purpose of our coming in.”

Gavoka says SODELPA is sticking to its model.

“We can find ways to fit them into some turf and that appear to be the way forward for us and we’ve identified some turf where they can come into but I think the resignation part was really difficult with them.”

Tiko had not revealed which five he had wanted to take across with him to SODELPA.

However, he says they will work on their own now as their conditions were not met by SODELPA.

Gavoka says he wants them to resign first from the New Generation Party and follow the interview process if they want to have tickets to campaign under SODELPA for the 2022 General Election.