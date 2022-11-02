Tiko expresses frustration over failed attempt

Varinava Tiko. [Source: Varinava Tiko/Facebook]

It has been revealed today that the New Generation Party unsuccessfully tried to strike a deal with the Social Democratic Liberal Party for the December 14 General Election.

New Generation Party Leader and former SODELPA supporter, Varinava Tiko has taken to social media to express his disgust at his former party for refusing to work with him.

Tiko says SODELPA refused to take on board six NGP provisional candidates for the General Election.

Tiko says they made a number of proposals to SODELPA, only to have them rejected.

One of the conditions set by the NGP was for the six to join SODELPA without an interview.

Tiko says they also asked for their candidates to be accepted as SODELPA provisional candidates by this Friday.

Tiko says SODELPA has since replied, saying they will only take them on board if they resign from NGP and they will have to go through an interview process like anyone else joining SODELPA.

Tiko also served time for his involvement in taking hostages in the 2000 George Speight coup.

The party says this is the second attempt they’ve made to join forces with another party, as they also tried with “We Unite Fiji”.

He says the NGP respects SODELPA and We Unite Fiji, his party wishes them all the best.

Tiko claims that the difference is clear, saying parties should not talk about uniting the i-Taukei when they cannot practice what they preach.

We have reached out to SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka for a comment.