The real challenge lies ahead: Naulumatua

Unity Fiji Candidate, Isoa Naulumatua says anyone who wants to lead the country needs to have good principles.

Naulumatua told party supporters in Nasinu yesterday that saying things is one thing, but doing them is another.

Naulumatua says as political parties round up their campaigns today, the biggest challenge lies ahead.

“You can say something but to put it into action is something else. So that’s the challenge now, so for anyone to stand up, want to run this nation, want to lead Fiji you need to have those good principles of governing so you can run this country well.”

Naulumatua believes there are certain aspects are important to individuals, which need to be discussed to find solutions.

He urged voters to cast their votes on Wednesday.