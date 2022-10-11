Taniguchi’s complaint dismissed by SOE

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem [left] and Hiroshi Taniguchi [right]

The complaint lodged against National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad, by former provisional candidate Hiroshi Taniguchi has been dismissed.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem confirmed the dismissal this afternoon.

Saneem says the complaint lacks any legal basis, under the Electoral Act 2014.

He adds that the complainant has been informed accordingly, following the dismissal.