Tailevu woman make it count

Lodoni Polling Station Oldest Voter Makereta Maramainavugona says this year’s General Election might be her last.

The 82-year-old Sawakasa villager says it’s good to be outside for once and exercise her civil right once more in choosing the next government.

Maramainavugona says this is her seventh time to vote.

“I don’t think I will vote in the next General Election. So this is my opportunity to decide the government to lead our Fiji. I am really blessed to be here today to cast my vote.”

Maramainavugona says the set-up at the polling station was well thought out which greatly helped her cast her vote.

She is one of the 550 people registered to vote at Lodoni in Tailevu yesterday.