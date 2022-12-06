Tabuya to appear in court

People’s Alliance Candidate Lynda Tabuya [File Photo]

People’s Alliance Candidate Lynda Tabuya has confirmed she has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Tabuya says she will appear in the Suva Court this afternoon.

Tabuya and fellow Deputy Leader Dan Lobendhan were questioned at the FICAC office in Suva this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

The People’s Alliance claim that this is due to allegations of vote buying under the pretense of ‘Rock The Vote’ initiative.

Questions have been sent to FICAC.

More to follow.