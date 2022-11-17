Tabuya targets young women amongst other issues

PA Deputy Leader and candidate, Lynda Tabuya (in pink) at the National Candidates Ball Draw yesterday

People’s Alliance Deputy Leader and candidate, Lynda Tabuya has revealed that the audience she is trying to capture for this year’s election has shifted slightly towards women.

Tabuya in the 2018 General Election garnered 8,795 votes, the fifth-highest total of all candidates in that election and also the highest number of votes obtained by a female candidate.

She was contesting under the Social Democratic Liberal Party banner at the time.

In an interview with FBC News, Tabuya says while her focus is still on youth, she is also trying to address issues faced by women.

“There’s a big population of women that are young that are youth and these are women that are starting of families, they are nurturers, they are also the second income earners in the home. They are dealing with the struggles every day and so for me, it’s my fight against poverty.”

Tabuya says she wants to assist by advocating for the minimum wage and how to help those living below the poverty line.

The People’s Alliance Deputy Leader says she is also pushing for revenue-generating projects that will assist the Fijian economy.

She says utilization of land is also a key focus for her, as she believes in the potential of cultivating the land.

“Looking at the agriculture space, how we can use the agriculture space for it to become a basis of our economy. We have fresh water, we have sunshine, we have a very able strong workforce and we have all this land.”

Tabuya admits she is aware of the stiff competition from her opponents.

She adds that her advocacy is also focused on adequate housing for young families.