Tabuya says Rabuka enabled SODELPA to secure seats

People’s Alliance Deputy Leader, Lynda Tabuya

The Social Democratic Liberal Party managed to secure six extra seats in Parliament during the last General Election through the leadership of Sitiveni Rabuka.

People’s Alliance Deputy Leader, Lynda Tabuya emphasized this during a campaign meeting with residents of Raibevu settlement in Tacirua this week.

She says the National Federation Party has only managed to win three seats in the past two elections, which has not changed as only Rabuka changed the outcome of the 2018 election.

“FijiFirst lost six seats and this is why I trust the leader of our party-Sitiveni Rabuka. I believe he also has the support of the public even though he has left and formed another political party but we have noted that in the past two elections, there is no strong emphasis on the party and this is in relation to who will be voted into Parliament to represent you.”

Tabuya told those present that if they opted not to vote for Rabuka, then there are other candidates in the party they can vote for.