Tabuya, Lobendahn referred to FICAC

The Fijian Elections Office has referred the People’s Alliance Deputy Party Leaders, Lynda Tabuya and Dan Lobendahn to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption for breaching the Electoral Act.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says this is in regards to Rock The Vote Fiji movement, which was found to be controlled by Tabuya.

Saneem says the organization was purely created with the purpose of undermining and circumventing the provisions of the Electoral Act, which prohibits the giving of gifts and bribery by political parties and their representatives.

The SOE says it was found that over the course of Rock The Vote Fiji’s existence, Tabuya had been engaged in numerous activities, giving out gifts and merchandise.

Saneem adds the People’s Alliance and Tabuya embarked on a media campaign to disrupt the enquiries into Rock The Vote Fiji.

He says the complaints arose from responses received from Tabuya and the People’s Alliance, in relation to Rock The Vote Fiji.

In a statement, Saneem says it was noted from Tabuya’s response that she is the creator, funder and facilitator of Rock The Vote Fiji and that she had informed the FEO that she has funded all its activities.

He says based on evidence received, it is undisputable that Rock The Vote Fiji did not only serve the purpose of encouraging people to register but was also a platform to provide gifts, prizes, sponsorships, merchandise and holding of sporting events.

Saneem says under the Electoral Act, such actions are prohibited during the campaign period.

The FEO notes that there were various agencies, institutions, businesses and clubs that were engage by Rock The Vote Fiji for the provision of various sporting activities, and awards and prizes.

The SOE reiterates that companies and businesses are not allowed to donate to political parties and candidates in the general election and there are severe penalties for businesses that engage in such conduct.

Saneem says the FEO encourages all political parties when dealing with complaints to provide succinct information that is not misleading and that does not misconstrue the actual facts in any investigation or inquiry that FEO is conducting.