Tabuya advises voters to choose their candidates

The Deputy Leader and People’s Alliance provisional candidate Lynda Tabuya has reminded voters that they have the right to choose which candidate and the political party they want to vote for in the General Election.

During a campaign meeting with residents of Raibevu settlement in Tacirua last night, Tabuya reminded the attendees that no individual could intimidate or force them to vote for a particular person or party.

She says the PA is working to ensure that the basis of their political party campaign messages is based on love.

“This is in relation to love, as you have noted that this is now the basis of our messages and the message is to let love shine. What does this mean in politics? I believe the government has been governing this country for a long time and this will be the 16th year. And so the foundation of our party is this topic on love and this is mainly because of the response we’ve been receiving from members of the public. They have been telling us that they want change.”

Tabuya also states that politics in Fiji has also somehow brewed hate and this is even evident online when people debate and share ideas about politics, this needs to be eliminated.