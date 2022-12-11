Support Gavoka: Kepa

SODELPA candidate Ro Teimumu Kepa.

A prominent member of the Social Democratic Liberal Party has called on party supporters to rally behind its Leader Viliame Gavoka.

Candidate Ro Teimumu Kepa states that SODELPA has survived numerous conflicts and turmoil over the past few years.

She adds that the calibre of leadership and support that SODELPA has shown that the party will continue for the next 20 years.

“The compiling and the printing and assessment was done by the party leader and this has enabled us to ensure that our messages remain the same when we go out to campaign around Fiji.”

Ro Teimumu says Gavoka has worked hard to ensure that each candidate gets a copy of the party’s manifesto and this has been made possible through its printing.

The Rewa paramount chief adds that she is definite that Gavoka will take SODELPA into Parliament.

She has also stressed the importance for voters to cast their vote on December 14.