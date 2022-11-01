Stop being a hypocrite says Radrodro

[Source: Aseri Radrodro/facebook]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says defectors need to stop being hypocrites and stop lying.

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party member Ro Filipe Tuisawau has admitted to being dissatisfied while in SODELPA.

He is amongst those who deserted the party and applied to join the People’s Alliance.

Others include Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Inosi Kuridrani, Ratu Antonio Lalabalavu, Mitieli Bulanauca, Peceli Vosanibola, Ratu Tevita Navurelevu, and Jese Saukuru.

Acting SODELPA Deputy Party Leader, Aseri Radrodro says it would have been professional to simply leave the party in peace upon resignation.

Radrodro says it is unfortunate that those who are leaving have chosen to do this as SODELPA had given some of them a platform to become politicians and to get into parliament.

He says it must not be forgotten that had it not been for SODELPA and the late former Prime Minister Laisenia Qarase, some of these so-called politicians would not have emerged into politics.

Radrodro says SODELPA is appalled that Ro Filipe and his group have consistently blamed loyal members of the party for reporting former SODELPA MP’s implicated by the FICAC investigations for alleged allowance abuse.

He says this is a dangerous and unwarranted accusation – a blatant lie.

Radrodro says they are glad Ro Filipe and his group have left SODELPA, as their history is certainly not in SODELPA.

He says SODELPA knows that they were members of other political parties whose ideologies they tried to impose on the original SODELPA members had failed, and have left to continue those aspirations.

Radrodro says the 2019 SODELPA Annual General Meeting that elected Ro Filipe as president and the actions by those in office were deemed illegal.

He says the leadership displayed and ruled in a dictatorial manner.

Radrodro says it must never be forgotten that because of bad leadership, SODELPA failed to address issues within the party which resulted in the party being suspended by the Fiji Elections Office in 2020.

He says this is a history that will follow Ro Filipe and his group wherever they go.

Radrodro urges Ro Filipe and his group to refrain from maligning SODELPA as they can also choose to do the same, but this will not benefit anyone.