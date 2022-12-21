Stoning incidents demonstrates Rabuka’s character

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the stoning incidents highlighted by the Police demonstrate the divisive character of The People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

The FijiFirst General Secretary says Rabuka created a division in the country in 1987.

He says the entire rationale of Rabuka is to divide Fiji, to gain political supremacy.

Article continues after advertisement

“We can see that simmering through again, in fact it’s not simmering through, it’s now boiling. He is a very divisive character and Fijian public must be aware that this is what Rabuka represents and all those who have gone along with them are very quickly realizing that also. Many people have infact been calling us for the past couple of days.”

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has also confirmed that there have been two reports of stoning received within the Southern Division in the last 24 hours and all efforts are being directed to rounding up those involved.