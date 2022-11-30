Stability, security, and equality need to continue: Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama. [Photo: FijiFirst/Facebook]

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama says Fijians need to vote for a government that will look after them.

He made the comment during the party rally at Katonivere Grounds in Labasa today.

While addressing those who were present at the rally, the FijiFirst leader said he wants a seat in the parliament as he wants to look after Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that they want stability, security, and equality to continue in the country.

“Do not vote for people just because they are your relatives, they are from the same province, vote for the people who will look after your family. The next two weeks will be Election Day on the 14th of December. When you go to vote, you not just going to vote for yourself, you are going to vote for your children, your grandchildren.”

Bainimarama says they don’t want to bring back the dark days of 2000, when there was racial division in the country.

“So I keep telling people that we have a plan. Get rid of the racial divide and that’s how we will move forward. We keep saying that is the only way we can go. You listen to other political parties they have nothing to contribute.”

Less than two weeks remain for the 2022 General Election.