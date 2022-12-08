Some voters miss out in Nayarabale

A misunderstanding on the part of villagers has led to a few voters not casting their vote during pre-polling at the Nayarabale Village Pre-Polling Venue in Vaturova, Cakaudrove.

Clarifications were sought only after pre-polling started, but it was too late to get the voters to the polling venue.

Narayabale Village Headman Lote Turaga says these voters are either sick or moms with newborns living in the settlements away from the village.

Turaga says they had the understanding that election officials would bring their ballot papers to them to enable them to vote.

However, it was clarified to them at the start of pre-polling that elections officials would only be able to take the ballot papers to those living within 300 meters of the polling venue.

Turaga says this is very unfortunate and that it was a misunderstanding that could have been avoided.

Meanwhile, Turaga was pleased with the turnout of voters.

With pre-polling taking place within their village compound, villagers were encouraged to vote.

245 voters were expected to cast their vote at the Nayarabale pre-polling venue.