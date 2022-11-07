Some voter services to open from Thursday

Voter services to open this Thursday [File Photo]

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem confirms all of their offices around the country will once again open this Thursday.

Speaking on FBC TV’s 4 The Record show, Saneem says this is to allow the Fijian Elections Office to open some of its voter services.

He says this will, however, not include registration or an update of voters’ addresses.

Article continues after advertisement

“Voters can come in for a reprint of their card if they have lost it or if they are simply holding on to the green card and they did not do the update on time, they can come after the 10th of November and update their cards.”

Saneem says FEO suspects that over 80,000 voters may still have green voter cards.

He adds their 23 voter service centres will also remain open on Election Day.

The SOE says if someone lost their card on the day, they can simply go to one of these centres and get a new card.