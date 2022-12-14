SOE sends condolences to voter’s family

[Photo: Fijian Elections Office / Facebook]

A voter has died after he suffered a heart attack while waiting in line to vote.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem confirmed this to FBC News a while ago.

Saneem says this is an unfortunate event.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the voter passed away while being transported to the hospital.

Saneem has sent his condolences to the family of the man.

Apart from that, the SOE claims polling has been incident-free.

He adds, positive feedback has been received on the conduct of the voting process by FEO staff.