SoE provides space for media at Count Centre

Local and international media at the count centre.

The Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, has welcomed the media to witness the counting process at the counting centre.

The SoE deeply concerned with conspiracy theories and misreporting, says a space is available at the count centre where the media can witness how the counting is being done.

Saneem says he would have walked the media through so they could witness the process; however, this is impossible as no electronic equipment is allowed on the floor.

The media has a space from which they can view the whole arena where the counting is taking place.

“If you are already sucked into the votex of conspiracy theories and misreporting and wild West allegation, the best we can do is show you. I wish I can take you down there and take you for a walk but unfortunately there are no electronic equipment allowed on that floor. So for now if the media wants feel free to collect stories and compile it in this seating arena so the people of Fiji can actually see for themselves what’s the process.”

Meanwhile, Saneem also confronted some members of the international media for continuously interrupting him while he was giving a press statement.

As Saneem tries to explain how provisional results are counted, the Australian journalist attacks the SoE by comparing the counting processes in Australia and Fiji; however, Saneem makes a thorough response.

“Where are you from, Australia ? yes.. they have a full ballot recount after the election. On the night of election in Australia, you only have results from the places where counting took place. All the ballot papers from people who are not from within the region are sent to you within the next week. It comes to you within the next week, then it is open, it is counted, then you get the final results within 14-21 days. The last election the results came out after 21 days. What do you think we don’t know about Australia.”

Saneem, who was ready to answer questions, says if he is continuously interrupted, he will not have the time to answer questions.