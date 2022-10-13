SOE observes Vanuatu’s snap election

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem in Vanuatu [Photo: Supplied]

The Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has arrived in Vanuatu as part of the United Nations Development Programme’s election program to observe the elections currently taking place in Vanuatu today.

In a Fijian Elections Office statement, Saneem says the FEO facilitated the provision of indelible ink for the 2022 Vanuatu snap elections due to the short notice on which the election was announced and the time it takes to procure credible ink.

Saneem says the FEO appreciates the support of the Indian High Commission in terms of allowing the FEO to handover ink from its contingency stock to the Electoral Commission of Vanuatu to effectively conduct their elections.

He added that the heavy rain in Vanuatu has not marred the enthusiasm of the Ni-Vanuatu in coming out and voting in numbers at the polling stations.