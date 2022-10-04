SOE handling three complaints

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem

The Fijian Elections Office is currently dealing with two separate complaints of the alleged breach of the Electoral Act, and one complaint which is private in nature.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the first complaint is against National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad, by the party’s former provisional candidate, Hiroshi Taniguchi.

Saneem says the NFP Leader has already provided a response that has been sent directly to Taniguchi.

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad [right] and Hiroshi Taniguchi

He did not divulge much information about this complaint and has just stated that it is private in nature.

“We will be making a determination once we have received a response or after the expiry date of the response.”

Saneem adds the second complaint is from FijiFirst on the alleged breaches of the law by representatives of various political parties.

The SOE says they have referred the prima facie breach and Rock the Vote Fiji complaint to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for investigation.



Lynda Tabuya

He says they are still waiting for a response from PA’s provisional candidate Lynda Tabuya regarding Rock the Vote Fiji.

“Lynda Tabuya was supposed to respond by Friday last week. She said she was very busy and could not do so, and we have given an extension until tomorrow’s close of business; after which with or without a response we will make a determination whether we proceed under section 18 or not.”

According to Saneem, Rock the Vote Fiji Facebook page has been promoting Lynda Tabuya and the activities of the People’s Alliance extensively.

In the third case, the SOE is currently going through the two-page complaints from the People’s Alliance against the FijiFirst on the alleged breaches of the Electoral Act.

“In the case of the current complaint that we have, we have to determine who the complaint is against. We do not believe that the statements made in the media by PA are based on the proper understanding of the law. At this point in time, we haven’t yet determined who is to respond to the complaint primarily because the complaint itself is confused in relation to who the alleged individuals are and the office they hold.”

Saneem says they will be looking at the complaints again today and will reach out to those they feel can rightfully respond to the complainant.