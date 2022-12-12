SoE gives time frame of results

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem

Fijians should know at least by Sunday on who will be forming the next government.

With Election Day on Wednesday, the Fijian Elections Office says there will be provisional results rolled out all night until 7am Thursday.

After this, all results will be loaded, and the outcome will be released at least four days after poll day.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says this all depends on what happens with the provisional results.

“This is not predictable unless, of course, it’s a major difference in votes. But if it is not conclusive by 7am like the US election, you will have to wait until we finish data entry of all the results in four days.”

Saneem says there are also other factors at play when it comes to the time duration of four days.

“If there is no force majeure event, then. That means if there is no forced adjournment of polling in any of the stations then it’s four days. Otherwise, it will determine by forced majeure. If another part of Fiji is not able to vote on the day, of course we will have to adjust.”

Polling on Wednesday begins at 7.30am.