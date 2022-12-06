SOE flabbergasted by NFP’s allegations

The Fijian Elections Office this afternoon denounced an allegation by the National Federation Party against FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The NFP claim that Sayed-Khaiyum visited Star Printery in Raiwaqa in the early hours of last Thursday, and the reason for his visit is unknown.

The NFP also claimed that Sayed-Khaiyum ordered that the CCTV cameras on the premises be turned off and that he refused to leave on the request of FEO officials, because ballot papers were being printed.

Biman Prasad’s party alleges that the police were called, and Sayed-Khaiyum refused to leave at their request.

The Supervisor of Elections, in his response to these allegations, says the letter by the NFP appears to be based on fabricated facts.

He says the final delivery of ballot papers from the printery took place on November 28 at 7 pm in the presence of party agents, observers, and media personnel.

According to Saneem, no ballot papers were left at the printing facility after that, and they were all stored securely at the Elections Office.

The SOE says he is flabbergasted by the allegations that he had to come to a scene where Sayed-Khaiyum was and confirm that no such activity transpired on December 1st.

Saneem says the letter from the NFP is based on the highest degree of misinformation.

He says the NFP, despite having knowledge of the transport schedule for ballot papers, felt it necessary to concoct the letter based on the information that it purports to have received in this regard.

Saneem urges the NFP to verify the information it receives before taking action.

FBC News is also trying to get a response from the FijiFirst General Secretary regarding these allegations.