SoE continues to receive financial declarations

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem

Most candidates have filed their financial declarations.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says under the Electoral Act, the financial disclosures of candidates are due within seven days after their nomination.

Saneem says some have brought their declarations with them during their nominations.

He says this is different when compared to the financial declarations of political parties.

“So that is the 14th day after the writ is issued, it’s for the parties to give their accounts they have also done so most of them.”

Saneem says if candidates or political parties fail to provide their financial declarations, there are enforcement provisions they will undertake to penalize them.