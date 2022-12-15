SoE confident App won't have future issues

The Supervisor of Elections states that their results App will no longer have issues.

Speaking during a press conference this morning, Mohammed Saneem says this is because they have identified the problem which has been rectified.

“The situation occurred because of the termination of a data transfer and then when we retried to do it that’s when things got messy.”

Saneem says results are also still provisional but they are updating it through the results management data system.

He says information will be uploaded to their Facebook page as well.

According to Saneem even though the App was down for a while they continued to update results.

He adds counting is also in full swing.