SOE clarifies referral of cases to FICAC

People's Alliance Deputy Leader Manoa Kamikamica [left] and Mohammed Saneem

The Supervisor of Elections has confirmed receiving a list of complaints from the People’s Alliance against the FijiFirst for alleged breaches of the Electoral Act.

Mohammed Saneem says they are currently going through the complaints as they are facing difficulties in identifying who the complaints are against and who would be the best person from the FijiFirst to seek respond to them.

People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Manoa Kamikamica claims due process was not followed when complaints were raised against them by the FijiFirst.

“The Attorney General comes out on the 20th of September to announce the complaint. Immediately one day, the Supervisor of Elections refers all the complaints to FICAC and then backtracks and starts sending letters to Lynda Tabuya and then to us.”

The SOE today clarified that the referral of cases to FICAC is based on the tone of the letter received and a clear establishment of the breach of the law such as prima facie breach.

“The Fijian Elections Office will refer matters to FICAC because FICAC is the investigating and prosecuting agency. Our job is to satisfy ourselves whether a section of the law has been breached or not. If there is a probable breach, the SOE is required by law ‘he shall’ and when there is a shall, it means I have to straight away do it.”

The Supervisor of Elections says there is a common fundamental misconceived understanding of the law by some political parties, further clarifying that FICAC is the investigating and prosecuting agency for electoral matters.