SODELPA's usual AGM crowd gone

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s annual general meeting is underway in Suva.

This is the final meeting of party supporters prior to the December 14th general election.

There are a little over 50 members attending the meeting.

With the majority of its members who were parliamentarians already departing SODELPA, it has been witnessed that the huge crowd SODELPA used to attract in the past is not the case today.

Members of the media have been told to leave the premises and will be allowed to attend a press conference after the meeting.

