SODELPA’s policies are comparable: Gavoka

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s policies are similar to other political parties.

Leader Viliame Gavoka says his policies were released first publicly and majority of the nine parties emulated what SODELPA had stipulated in its manifesto.

He made these comments yesterday when he was questioned in a press conference on which two political parties they are in discussion with share SODELPA’s policies.

“Our policies are pretty common across the board. A lot of the parties adopted our policies later in the game and so we feel our policies can be supported by the parties out there.”

Gavoka says as a kingmaker, he has been having a very joyful life after assuming he has lost the 2022 General Election.

He adds that he is comforted by the fact that he has a good team and also a board that’s been supportive of his work.

The SODELPA says he has a negotiation team and he is not involved in the negotiation talks.