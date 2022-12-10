SODELPA’s free education policy will not bond students

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s free education policy will not bond students after completing their studies at any higher education institutions in Fiji.

Leader Viliame Gavoka says Fijians can take their qualifications anywhere in the world to secure employment.

However, only doctors and other medical professionals will be required to serve a prescribed number of years, as is the case today.

“You will not be bonded through your TELS or through your free tertiary education, you won’t be bonded. You can take your qualifications anywhere around the world. We want you to do well, the world is your oyster.”

Gavoka says his party is committed to creating an educated citizenry and the benefits will accrue to Fiji in all areas.

He also reiterated that SODELPA will focus on assisting young Fijians.